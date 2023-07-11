Shailendra Singh Requests PM Modiji and G20 Leaders to Support his Earthian Movement and Add ‘Planet: Earth’ to All Addresses

New Delhi (India), July 11: India's current G20 Presidency is inspiring a 'proud-to-be-Indian' sentiment in 1.4 billion Indians all around the world. India's Creative Entrepreneur, Shailendra Singh, is finding even greater motivation in Prime Minister Narendra Modiji's motto for the G20 Summit : 'One Earth, One Family, One Future.' Shailendra wishes to support the PM's mission, by contributing an emotional element that has the potential to unite the entire world.

Having an official address is a vital component for a strong individual and collective identity. Beyond being able to provide government and emergency services, an address brings dignity to each and every citizen. Shailendra Singh, however, feels that every address, in every country in the world, is incomplete. They are all missing something. Something that, just by its addition, could create a paradigm shift and unite all of humanity. Shailendra Singh is gathering signatures on his change.org petition to 'add just one more line at the end of every official address' : Name: Shailendra Singh Address: Sir Pochkhanawala Rd City/ State/ Pin: Worli, Mumbai 400025 Country: India Planet: Earth Concurrently, Shailendra has written letters to Prime Minister Modiji, the United Nations (UN), the Universal Postal Union (UPU) and each of the G20 leaders and invitees coming to India for the G20 Summit, requesting them to join his movement and support the cause of adding 'Earth' to every address.

Says Shailendra Singh, Founder of Percept Ltd/ Sunburn/ Guestlist4Good/ Boss Entertainment, "'World' is the ego of humanity. Earth is the reality. I have today written to PM Modiji to tell him how proud I am of his global leadership through his G20 Presidency. In this spirit, I have requested him, and every G20 leader, to join my Earthian movement. If we see it and write it every time we write our address, we will remember that there is no Planet B – that we have to do all we can to protect this one. I would be honored if PM Modiji and the G20 Global Leaders champion my movement and use their power to unite the planet." The 'Add Earth to Every Address' petition is part of Shailendra's Earthian Movement, which has an impressive vision of a 'united Earthian family that celebrates and protects the only home we have : Planet Earth'. Shailendra's mission is 'to create a paradigm shift away from a worldview that thrives on differences and division, to an 'Earthview' that celebrates our similarities, respects our differences and protects our one and only planet'.

During his three decades as India's Creative Entrepreneur, launching 23 profitable startups in 23 years, Shailendra Singh has been a leading philanthropist, focused on both inspiring Indians to be proud-to-be-Indian, and uniting the entire world through love. He conceptualized India-centric intellectual properties such as 'Desh ki Dhadkan' for Hero Honda, 'Come home to India, come to Siyaram's', 'Bharat hai humara, hum hai Sahara', 'Proud to be Indian, proud to be Bharti' and the 'Jai Ho' slogan for Congress in the 2009 General Elections. He executed some of India's largest ever events for causes, like the Kargil Benefit Concert and Cricket Match (Sachin vs Shah Rukh), the Sahara Drought Benefit Match (Sachin's XI vs Hrithik's XI) and Hero Honda Goodluck India Match (Kapil Dev vs Azharuddin). Most recently, he launched Guestlist4Good, India's first and only entertainment-for-good social enterprise, responsible for registering 2.5 million youth on the world's biggest guestlist and supporting the education of 128,200 underprivileged children.

In 2019, he released the One India, My India Anthem4Good, co-composed by Shailendra Singh and Mithoon, starring the incredible voices of Sukwinder Singh, Jubin Nautiyal and Godswill. He directed the music video that accompanied the anthem, traveling from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, 7,190km in an epic road rally that crossed 11 states. In 2023, he took the Anthem4Good from West to East, from Bhuj to Bengal, and features the voices of the highly celebrated Gujurati singer, Osman Mir and Shaan, Bollywood's favorite playback singer, singing in Bengali. Co-composed by Shailendra Singh and Mithoon, this anthem4good has neither a commercial agenda, nor sponsors, so can be shared freely amongst 1.4 billion Indians on the planet. The music video for the 2.0 anthem4good was written and directed by Shailendra Singh, to amplify the message of 'peace, love and unity' – something that Shailendra believes should be our focus of the future.

Sign the 'Add Earth to Every Address' petition at : https://www.change.org/p/united-nations-add-planet-earth-to-all-official-addresses-i-am-earthian-by-shailendra-singh?source_location=search View the Earthian Movement at : https://planetearthian.com/ More about Shailendra Singh at : https:hailendrasingh.me/

