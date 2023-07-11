Ireland Kader Asmal Fellowship scholarship applications open

The Government of Ireland has invited South Africans interested in pursuing a Master's degree in Ireland to apply for the Kader Asmal Fellowship Programme to study at Ireland’s world-renowned higher education institutions.

The Kader Asmal Fellowship Programme is a flagship programme of the Embassy of Ireland in South Africa offered to South African students.

The programme is part of the broader Ireland-Africa Fellowship Programme offered by the Government of Ireland.

Through the programme, professional women and men, with leadership potential from South Africa will avail of relevant postgraduate study opportunities in Irish higher education institutions.

“The scholarship broadly supports leadership for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and supporting the development of women’s leadership capacity, and women’s participation in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) are key priorities. “In addition, the Kader Asmal Fellowship Programme aims to support students who would not otherwise have the opportunity to pursue Master’s level education in Ireland. Graduates of Universities of Historical Disadvantage and Universities of Technology in particular are encouraged to apply,” the Ireland Embassy said.

The Embassy said the programme offers selected students the opportunity to undertake a fully-funded one-year master’s programme at a prestigious higher education institution (HEI) in Ireland.

“The award covers course fees, accommodation, living costs, and flights. Applicants can choose from almost 200 postgraduate programmes especially selected to enhance capacity in line with stated country development goals and the strategy of the relevant Irish Mission.

“On completion of their studies, graduates will have acquired relevant skills and knowledge and be better capacitated and positioned to influence the advancement of national social, economic and development priorities,” the Embassy said.

A full list of eligible courses is available on the website “Directory of Eligible Postgraduate Programmes in Irish Higher Education Institutions”.

Eligibility Criteria for the Kader Asmal Fellowship

To be eligible for a Kader Asmal Fellowship Programme commencing at the beginning of the academic year 2024 applicants must:

• Be a South African citizen.

• Have a minimum of two years relevant work experience.

• Hold an Honours degree from a recognised public university, with an average of at least 75%. It must have been awarded in 2012 or later (within the last 12 years).

• Not in possession of a Master’s degree or higher level qualification.

• Be able to take up fellowship in August/September 2024 academic year.

• Be able to demonstrate leadership abilities and aspirations, as well as commitment to the achievement of the SDGs within your own country.

• Have identified and selected two relevant courses from the Ireland-Africa Fellows Programme Directory of Eligible Courses.

• Have a clear understanding of the academic and English language proficiencies required for both courses chosen.

• Should not have applied for the Kader Asmal Fellowship Programme on more than one previous occasion.

The applications for the 2024-2025 Kader Asmal Fellowship Programme open on 3 July and close on 31 July 2023.

For more information on the Kader Asmal Fellowship Programme, please visit https://canoncollins.org/scholarships/kader-asmal-fellowship-programme/. -

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)