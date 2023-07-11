NATO allies agree language on Ukraine membership pathway to NATO - sources
Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 11-07-2023 20:35 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 20:33 IST
- Country:
- Lithuania
NATO leaders have reached agreement over how to define their future relationship with Ukraine, including its membership bid, four diplomats said on Tuesday.
One of the diplomats said the final wording on the declaration regarding Ukraine's future membership read that NATO "will be in a position to extend an invitation to join the Alliance when Allies agree and conditions are met.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NATO
- Alliance when Allies
- Ukraine
Advertisement