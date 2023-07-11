Left Menu

Minor boy kidnapped from tribal hostel in Eluru, found dead on school premises

Around midnight, one of the boys noticed that someone had entered into the hall through a mesh-less window and opened the doors latch for another person to enter.Both these intruders carried away the boy who was later found dead, but the frightened student who witnessed this abduction did not divulge this information to anyone, police said.Later in the morning, the witness learnt that the boy was found dead at the school.

PTI | Eluru | Updated: 11-07-2023 21:49 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 21:46 IST
Minor boy kidnapped from tribal hostel in Eluru, found dead on school premises
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Eluru district was found dead on Tuesday morning, police said, adding that they found a letter in his hand which threatened more such murders.

The boy was allegedly abducted from the hostel by two men who came in the dead of the night. Written in Telugu, the letter read: 'Bratakaalanukaunna vaallu vellipondi endukante ika nundi ilaantivi jarugutoo untai' (Whoever wants to live, go away from here because these kinds of things will keep happening from now on). There are bruises around the neck and a small scratch near the right eye, Eluru superintendent of police D Mary Prasanthi told PTI on Tuesday, adding that the boy's body was found at 5.30 am on the school's premises, which are located beside the hostel in Puliramudugudem, Buttayagudem mandal. As per police investigation, the boy went to sleep as usual in the dormitory hall along with 10 other students. The hostel warden and watchman were absent. Around midnight, one of the boys noticed that someone had entered into the hall through a mesh-less window and opened the door's latch for another person to enter.

Both these intruders carried away the boy who was later found dead, but the frightened student who witnessed this abduction did not divulge this information to anyone, police said.

Later in the morning, the witness learnt that the boy was found dead at the school. The deceased boy's older brother also studies in the same school in class six and stays in the same hostel but neither he nor his father could disclose any useful information or name any suspect, police said. A case has been booked under IPC Section 302 at Buttayagudem police station and an investigation is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Hunger haunts Ethiopia's Tigray region after years of war; EU investigates Ozempic, weight-loss drug Saxenda after suicidal thoughts reported and more

Health News Roundup: Hunger haunts Ethiopia's Tigray region after years of w...

 Global
3
Nigeria's NNPC has Tinubu's backing for IPO, CEO says

Nigeria's NNPC has Tinubu's backing for IPO, CEO says

Nigeria
4
Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr: Report

Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr:...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

The Art of Intelligence: Unraveling the Potential of Blockchain and AI

When Nature Strikes: Exploring the Devastating Impact of Floods

Unveiling the Olympic Journey: From Ancient Roots to Modern Glory

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023