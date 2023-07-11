UK government notes CMA and Microsoft decision to pause litigation

Britain said on Tuesday it had noted a decision by Microsoft and the country's anti-trust regulator to pause litigation over the software firm's planned acquisition of videogame maker Activision Blizzard.

"We note that the CMA (Competition and Markets Authority) and Microsoft have today put a joint submission to the Competition Appeal Tribunal to pause the litigation in the UK, to prioritise work on proposals from Microsoft to seek to address the CMA’s competition concerns," a government spokesperson said.

“The CMA is an independent body responsible for investigating the impact of mergers and acquisitions."

