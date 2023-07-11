Telangana govt to inaugurate temple, mosque, and church in new Secretariat complex on August 25

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would inaugurate a temple, a mosque and a church in the premises of the new Secretariat complex here on August 25 showcasing the state's 'Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb'.

The term 'Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb' refers to the fusion of Hindu Muslim cultures in the country.

Rao decided to inaugurate Nalla Pochamma temple, a mosque and a church that are all being constructed in the State Secretariat premises on the same day next month.

After consulting the religious heads, he finalised the date that is acceptable to all, an official release said on Tuesday.

''In continuation of the equality of all religions and reflecting the secular spirit enshrined in Indian Constitution, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao took an important decision in the direction of spreading Telangana's 'Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb','' it said.

''On August 25, the CM will reopen the temple by installing a Nalla Pochamma idol in the presence of priests by following Hindu traditions. On the same day, the Chief Minister will inaugurate the mosque and church in accordance with Islam and Christian beliefs,'' the release added.

Rao held a high-level review meeting with ministers, senior officials and with the executive members of the Telangana Secretariat Employees Association.

''On this occasion, CM KCR took a historic decision to open the places of worship of the three religions on the same day in consultation with Hindu, Muslim and Christian heads,'' the release said.

