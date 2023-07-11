Left Menu

'Community-based rehabilitation crucial in integrating human trafficking survivors'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2023 22:50 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 22:50 IST
'Community-based rehabilitation crucial in integrating human trafficking survivors'
  • Country:
  • India

A policy webinar hosted by a Civil20 working group and others on Tuesday underlined the role of community-based rehabilitation as a crucial factor in integrating the survivors of human trafficking into their communities and reducing the trauma they have endured.

It highlighted the Indian Leadership Forum Against Trafficking or ILFAT's policy recommendation to C20, which emphasises the reintegration of trafficking survivors through a community-based approach, focusing on awareness, education, healthcare, employment opportunities, and financial inclusion, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday.

''Community-based rehabilitation is a crucial factor in integrating survivors of human trafficking into their communities, reducing the stress and trauma they have endured, with the need of the hour in policymaking being a transition from survivor informed measures to ones that are survivor-led,'' it said.

The webinar was organised jointly by Civil20Gender Equality and Women's Empowerment Working Group, the ILFAT, and Chase India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Hunger haunts Ethiopia's Tigray region after years of war; EU investigates Ozempic, weight-loss drug Saxenda after suicidal thoughts reported and more

Health News Roundup: Hunger haunts Ethiopia's Tigray region after years of w...

 Global
3
Nigeria's NNPC has Tinubu's backing for IPO, CEO says

Nigeria's NNPC has Tinubu's backing for IPO, CEO says

Nigeria
4
Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr: Report

Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr:...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

The Art of Intelligence: Unraveling the Potential of Blockchain and AI

When Nature Strikes: Exploring the Devastating Impact of Floods

Unveiling the Olympic Journey: From Ancient Roots to Modern Glory

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023