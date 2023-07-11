MoS V Muraleedharan on maiden visit to Syria from Wednesday
India has contributed immensely to the capacity-building of the Syrian youth over the years through scholarship schemes and training courses under the flagship ITEC programme, it said.Muraleedharans visit is expected to lend further momentum to the strong relationship between the two countries.
- Country:
- India
Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan will be on a two-day official visit to Syria, the first ministerial level visit to the country in seven years.
During his maiden visit to Syria beginning Wednesday, Muraleedharan is likely to meet the country's leadership in Damascus for wide-ranging discussions. He will also interact with a group of Syrian students who have studied or are proceeding to study in India under a scholarship scheme. Muraleedharan is also expected to meet functionaries of the Syrian Orthodox Church.
India and Syria have traditionally enjoyed warm and friendly relations based on deep-rooted people-to-people ties, the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement here.
It said India has maintained its Embassy in Syria all along the course of conflict in the region.
A large number of students, businessmen and patients travel to India. India has contributed immensely to the capacity-building of the Syrian youth over the years through scholarship schemes and training courses under the flagship ITEC programme, it said.
Muraleedharan's visit is expected to lend further momentum to the strong relationship between the two countries.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
"PM Modi specifically said Constitution stipulates it": MoS Muraleedharan on PM's statement on UCC
Most Muslim-dominated Arab countries have good relations with PM Modi: MoS Muraleedharan responds to Obama's remarks
Furnitech Luxe unveils Casa Meraki's Limited Edition Collection: A Sustainable Blend of Nature-Inspired Design and Luxury
Avani Exhibition 2023 showcases architectural brilliance at Kerala Lalithakala Academy
Marriott spearheads a new direction - launches Westin Hyderabad Hitec City, the first all-women managed hotel in Hyderabad !