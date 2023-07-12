Left Menu

Muslim World League Secretary-General Al-Issa meets PM Modi; discuss furthering harmony, peace

Muslim World League Secretary-General Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed various aspects of furthering interfaith harmony, peace and working towards human progress.

Muslim World League Secretary-General Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed various aspects of furthering interfaith harmony, peace and working towards human progress. Al-Issa, who is on an India visit, also addressed an event organised by the Khusro Foundation and the India Islamic Cultural Centre here. ''PM @narendramodi met H.E. Sheikh @MhmdAlissa, Secretary General of Muslim World League @MWLOrg and Chairman of the Organisation of Muslim Scholars. They had insightful discussions on various aspects of furthering inter-faith harmony, peace and working towards human progress,'' the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a tweet.

The Muslim World League (MWL) is an international NGO headquartered in Mecca, with members from all Islamic countries and sects. It aims to present Islam and its tolerant principles, provide humanitarian aid, extend bridges of dialogue and cooperation with all, engage in positive openness to all cultures and civilisations, follow the path of centrism and moderation, and ward off movements calling for extremism, violence and exclusion.

