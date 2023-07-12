Left Menu

RLJP will contest elections on all seats in J-K: Party leader Sanjay Saraf

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 12-07-2023 19:09 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 19:09 IST
The Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) on Wednesday said it would field candidates on all seats whenever the assembly or local bodies' elections are held in Jammu and Kashmir. Addressing a press conference here, RLJP national general secretary Sanjay Saraf said he has instructed the district presidents to present their list of potential candidates, which will be finalised by the party's parliamentary board for the elections.

''Whether it is assembly elections or local bodies' elections, the party will field its candidates everywhere,'' he said.

Saraf demanded concession in electricity supply charges for the people in the old city here, saying after the installation of the smart metres, most of the consumers will not be able to pay the bills.

Asked about the Supreme Court hearing the Article 370 petitions, he said, ''Let us see the mindset of the honourable court and wait for the outcome of the hearings,'' said.

