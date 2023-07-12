Left Menu

Allahabad University students scuffled with teachers, vandalise offices over student's death

Ashutosh Kumar Dubey 22, a student in the fifth semester of Media Studies at the university, was found unconscious in front of the students union building on Tuesday.He was taken by other students to SRN Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, Additional Commissioner of Police Shivkuti Rajesh Kumar Yadav said.The university administration, in its statement, said that the death of the student on the campus was unfortunate and claimed that it has nothing to do with the varsity.

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 12-07-2023 19:14 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 19:14 IST
Allahabad University students scuffled with teachers, vandalise offices over student's death
  • Country:
  • India

Students of Allahabad University on Wednesday allegedly scuffled with teachers and vandalised some offices on the campus over the death of another student under "suspicious circumstances", the varsity said in a statement.

Some miscreants from outside allegedly led by student leader Ajay Yadav Samrat vandalised the university campus and indulged in indecency and scuffle with women in which some women teachers were injured, a university spokesperson said.

According to the statement, the miscreants vandalised the Hindi and Sanskrit departments besides damaging some documents at the proctor's office. Ashutosh Kumar Dubey (22), a student in the fifth semester of Media Studies at the university, was found unconscious in front of the students' union building on Tuesday.

He was taken by other students to SRN Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, Additional Commissioner of Police (Shivkuti) Rajesh Kumar Yadav said.

The university administration, in its statement, said that the death of the student on the campus was unfortunate and claimed that it has nothing to do with the varsity. It was an accident that happened on campus, it said.

The spokesperson said Dubey was under a lot of stress due to his family circumstances and this also affected his diet. ''The assault on women in the university and vandalism on the campus on the pretext of death is highly condemnable. Unscrupulous elements are using this tragic incident for hooliganism and cheap popularity," she said.

ACP Yadav said Dubey's post-mortem report has not yet come due to which the cause of death could not be ascertained. The students tried to stage a 'chakka jam' (traffic jam), but the police persuaded them to clear the way.

The students allege that the university administration did not provide an ambulance on time, due to which the student died.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

 India
4
Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr: Report

Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr:...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

The Art of Intelligence: Unraveling the Potential of Blockchain and AI

When Nature Strikes: Exploring the Devastating Impact of Floods

Unveiling the Olympic Journey: From Ancient Roots to Modern Glory

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023