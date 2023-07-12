ABVP demands immediate declaration of CUET-UG results

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad on Wednesday urged the UGC and the NTA to immediately declare CUET-UG results, saying any further delays will result in additional academic setbacks for several universities.

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG is the second-largest entrance exam, in terms of the number of applicants, in the country. Its second edition was conducted in May and June.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducted the exam, issued provisional answer keys earlier this month. In a statement, the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) said universities are already experiencing delays in academic sessions due to COVID-19. Any further delays in declaring the result will lead to additional setbacks for the upcoming sessions in several universities.

''The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad demands (from) the UGC (University Grants Commission) and the NTA the immediate declaration of results for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG. ABVP urges all educational institutions in the country to take steps towards commencing the academic year on time and conducting examinations and other events as scheduled,'' the statement said. Yagywalkya Shukla, the organisation's national general secretary, highlighted that a large number of universities are dependent on CUET-UG for admissions and added it is crucial that the results are announced soon. ''During the previous academic session, the admission process for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes continued until December, and this year such a situation should not arise. Admission procedures should be completed within a definite time frame in all universities across the country, and classes should commence as per the predetermined schedule,'' she said.

