Bank of Canada Governor Macklem says he is prepared to increase rates further

The Bank of Canada is prepared to increase rates further to bring inflation down to the bank's 2% target, Governor Tiff Macklem said on Wednesday. Macklem was speaking after the central bank announced that it was raising its key rate by 25 basis points to 5.00%.

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 12-07-2023 20:43 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 20:43 IST
  • Country:
  • Canada

The Bank of Canada is prepared to increase rates further to bring inflation down to the bank's 2% target, Governor Tiff Macklem said on Wednesday. Macklem was speaking after the central bank announced that it was raising its key rate by 25 basis points to 5.00%. Macklem said the bank was trying to balance risks of under- and over-tightening monetary policy.

"If new information suggests we need to do more, we are prepared to increase our policy rate further," he said. "We will be taking each decision based on the information available at the time."

