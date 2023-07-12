West Indies 68/4 at lunch on day one
12-07-2023
West Indies were reeling at 68 for four at lunch on day one of their opening Test against India, here on Wednesday.
Ravichandran Ashwin was the pick of Indian bowlers, taking 2 for 25, while Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja claimed one each.
At the break, Alick Athanaze was batting on 13. Brief Scores: West Indies 68/4 in 28 overs (Kraigg Brathwaite 20; Ashwin 2/25) vs India.
