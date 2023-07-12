AP govt gives nod for construction of 47,000 houses for the poor, graveyards for Dalits

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet on Wednesday announced decisions including conferring full rights to assigned land-owners and sanction for construction of graveyards for dalits in 1,966 villages among others. The state Cabinet meet presided over by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy sanctioned full rights on assigned lands (lands given to SCs) amounting to 63,192 acres for 66,111 persons.

''In case of death of original beneficiaries, their legal heirs would get the full rights,'' the state government said in a press note shared on Wednesday. The Cabinet also approved the welfare calendar for July, including laying the foundation for 47,000 houses for the poor in 1,366 acres of land in the R5 zone of Capital Region Development Authority area (CRDA).

Similarly, the Cabinet has permitted constructing burial grounds for scheduled castes in 1,966 villages. Talking to reporters, Information and Public Relations Minister Chelluboyina Srinivasa Krishna said 1,051 acres of land had been sanctioned for creating these graveyards.

Further, he said there was a shortfall of 266 acres for this purpose and the state government will buy that land and give it for the purpose of construction of graveyards. Similarly, the Cabinet has also ratified the investment proposals approved by the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB). Further, the Cabinet has removed lands from the prohibited list of Section 22-A, which will benefit 1.13 lakh beneficiaries, and has also waived loans given to Dalits for purchasing 16,213 acres of land under Land Purchase Scheme prior to the bifurcation of united Andhra Pradesh. The Cabinet has decided to fill vacancies in new and old medical colleges and hospitals, including approving 706 posts in new medical colleges and teaching hospitals. It has also approved 247 posts for Kurnool Cancer Hospital. It was also decided to fill 11 vacancies in the newly-created Tadepalligudem revenue division and create 13 deputy collector posts across the state. The Cabinet has approved agreements signed with Princeton-based Educational Testing Service (ETS) to train government school students for TOEFL certifications. Further, it has allowed the AP Maritime Board to raise necessary loans to build ports and sanctioned Rs 454 crore towards rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) package of 10,231 project affected families (PAFs) and project displaced families in 22 villages under phases 2 and 3 of the Gandikota Reservoir Project.

