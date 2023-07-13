LPU Ranks Ahead of 3 IITs in India and Among Top Universities Worldwide by Young University Rankings-2023

The world renowned 'Young University Rankings-2023' by the Times Higher Education World University Rankings system has placed Lovely Professional University (LPU) in World's Rank Band 251-300 among the universities created since 1973.

Being ahead of three IITs including IIT Guwahati & Bhubaneswar (301-350) band; IIT Mandi (351-400) band; and many other government and private institutions of the world; LPU has once again created a benchmark in global education with such a remarkable ranking.

Singapore's Nanyang Technological University has topped the league table; Hong Kong University of Science and Technology on the second spot; while, Paris Sciences et Lettres - PSL Research University Paris gets the third place. All of these commenced their existence in the 20th century; whereas, LPU got established in this century only. Overall, Turkey leads as the most-represented nation with 47 institutions, followed closely by India with 45.

The universities of the world are judged across all their core missions - teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook. It was to provide the most comprehensive and balanced comparisons available. Here, THE Rankings has listed the world's best universities that are 50 years old or younger. The table is based on the same 13 performance indicators as the flagship 'THE World University Rankings'.

Congratulating all at LPU for their devotion towards diverse duties to see such a coveted ranking for the university; Chancellor Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal once again invoked all to continue working hard to lead LPU to be at the top position in the world. Dr Mittal emphasized that this novel recognition reaffirms LPU's commitment to be an exemplary university globe over, for others to follow and applaud.

Dr Mittal also mentioned that prior to this also, LPU has been listed among world's top universities, alongside Harvard and Oxford in the World University Rankings for Innovation (WURI)-2023. India's National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2023 has ranked LPU at 38th among all government & private universities in the country.

Highlighting, as per a recent updation, there are more than 29,257 universities in the world. To be one of the prominent among these all, in mere a span of less than 20 yrs of existence, is indeed a matter of immense pride for all at LPU.

