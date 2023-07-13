IDT Sets the Stage for Fashion Innovation: Fashionova-2023 Showcases AI-Generated Prints and Unveils India's First AI-Powered Fashion Designing Course

Surat (Gujarat) [India], July 13: The Institute of Design and Technology (IDT), a premier design and technology institute in the Textile city of Surat, recently hosted the first-ever fashion show IDFL 'Fashionova-2023' in Surat, where students presented a range of garments and one sequence, specifically curated using Artificial Intelligence (AI) generated prints.

Fashionova-2023 took place at the Platinum Hall of the Surat International Exhibition and Convention Centre (SIECC) in Sarsana, inaugurated by Chief Guest Smt. Darshna Jardosh (Union Minister of State for Textiles) and graced by Guest of Honour Shri Rajiv Saxena (Joint Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India). In conjunction with the fashion show, IDT also organized a conclave on the ''Impact of AI on the Textile and Garment Industries of Surat.'' With the eminent speakers on the panel Mr. Ashok Goyal (Chairman-IDT), Rahul Mehta (Chief Mentor to CMAI), Kuldeep Sainani (Director, Alliance Fibres Ltd.) Dr. Ajoy Bhattacharya (Regional Chairman, CMAI, Moderator), Mr. Narendra Kumar (Creative Director @ Zapero AI), Krishna Puttagunta (CEO, Zapero AI), Sanjay Yadav (Head of Sourcing and Operations @ Zapero AI), Mangesh Kanwate (Country Manager, India IDFL), several prominent industrialists and social elites from the city were also present, adding prestige to the event.

Ministers Darshana Jardosh and Rajiv Saxena lauded the efforts of IDT and commended them for their visionary approach and meticulous planning in organizing such an impactful event.

IDT, known for its innovation and progressive approach, announced the launch of India's first AI-powered fashion designing course, further cementing its commitment to staying at the forefront of industry trends.

Mr. Anupam Goyal and Mrs. Ankita Goyal of IDT shared their enthusiasm about the event. The fashion show showcased a collection of garments designed on a special bridal theme show featuring pre-wedding and post–wedding collections curated by the students guided and led by IDT's Official Mentor, Mr. Narendra Kumar, for 2023 and the collection was minutely judged, evaluated and assessed by the esteemed 3-panel members, guided by Dr. Bandana Bhattacharrya. The jury comprising of MS. Sangeeta Choksi, Ms. Madhavi Mahuvagara, Ms. Seema Kalavadiya (Fashion Designers); Ms. Parishi Shah, Ms. Srishti Tanwani, Mr. Niraj Vaidya(Industry Fashion Designers); Ms. Jagdish Purohit, Ms. Vanita Rawat (Fashion Influencers).

As artificial intelligence continues to make inroads in various fields, the textile and garment industry is also embracing its potential. Recognizing this, IDT took a forward-looking approach and organized the annual fashion show, Fashionova-2023, featuring garments designed with the aid of AI. The event also served as a platform for the conclave, where discussions revolved around the influence of AI on Surat's textile and garment industries.. As models graced the ramp wearing these unique creations, the hall erupted with applause, highlighting the success of the AI-driven designs. The event witnessed the participation of Zapero, a company well-versed in AI-designed garments, which has also utilized AI training to educate children. The Pure collection, led by designer Narendra Kumar, added a touch of creativity and innovation to the fashion. "Fashionova-2023 served as a testament to the fusion of technology and fashion, highlighting the immense potential of AI in revolutionizing the textile and garment industries. By incorporating AI into design processes, Surat's fashion landscape can witness unprecedented growth, increased efficiency, and enhanced creativity, ensuring a promising future for the industry," said Anupam Goyal.

