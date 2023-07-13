Left Menu

German foreign minister: we need China but China also needs us

Germany must reduce risks in its ties with China, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Thursday, after the cabinet passed its long-awaited strategy paper outlining its position on its relationship with the world's second-largest economy.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 13-07-2023 15:40 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 15:25 IST
German foreign minister: we need China but China also needs us
Annalena Baerbock Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany must reduce risks in its ties with China, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Thursday, after the cabinet passed its long-awaited strategy paper outlining its position on its relationship with the world's second-largest economy. "We want to work together with #China. Because we need China, but China also needs us in #Europe," Baerbock wrote on Twitter, adding that this applied to economic development, fair competition and climate policy.

However, Germany is also investing in other global partnerships, she added. "We do not want any new overexploitation of raw materials, but rather fair trade from which both sides benefit," she said, adding that free trade agreements were part of this approach.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar drops as traders gear up for weak U.S. inflation

FOREX-Dollar drops as traders gear up for weak U.S. inflation

 United States
4
Microsoft's $69 bln Activision deal gets US judge go-ahead, UK softens opposition

Microsoft's $69 bln Activision deal gets US judge go-ahead, UK softens oppos...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023