Pune-based Gera Developments ropes in Amitabh Bachchan as brand ambassador

Pune-based realty firm Gera Developments has signed bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan as the brand ambassador of the company.

Gera Developments said in a statement that it will shortly launch media campaign.

The company also plans a slew of activities to connect with existing and potential homebuyers better, especially those seeking residence in a thoughtfully designed project like Gera's ChildCentric Homes that suits the needs of children and parents alike.

''We are delighted to have legendary bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan as the face of Gera Developments. Bachchan is the ultimate outdoer and he embodies the Gera brand mantra to outdo,'' Rohit Gera, Managing Director of Gera Developments, said.

Speaking on his alliance with Gera Developments, Amitabh Bachchan said, ''I look forward to my endorsement association with Gera Developments. I specially liked their innovative concept and focus on ChildCentric Homes. They have been in the real estate development business for over 50 years, which is a commendable achievement.'' The realtor has developed premium residential and commercial projects in Pune, Goa, Bengaluru and has now marked its global presence through developments in California, USA.

''The announcement of introducing actor Amitabh Bachchan as its Brand Ambassador comes at a time when Gera has put in place a strong development pipeline and will have 5.5 million square feet of saleable area under development in Pune,'' the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)