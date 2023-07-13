Left Menu

AP CM stresses need to incorporate AI in education curricula

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday stressed the need to incorporate Artificial Intelligence AI in education curricula. The CM exhorted the officials to take steps to bridge the gap between goals and achievements in education in the backdrop of rapid changes the world was experiencing.From the steam engine to electricity to computers we remained followers without having a say in their creation, said Reddy in a press note.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 13-07-2023 20:13 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 20:11 IST
AP CM stresses need to incorporate AI in education curricula
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday stressed the need to incorporate Artificial Intelligence (AI) in education curricula. He made the remarks during a meeting here with the officials of the education department and Vice Chancellors of Universities. The CM exhorted the officials to take steps to bridge the gap between goals and achievements in education in the backdrop of rapid changes the world was experiencing.

“From the steam engine to electricity to computers we remained followers without having a say in their creation,” said Reddy in a press note. He pointed out that the world was now witnessing the fourth revolution in the form of AI.

Reddy advised the Vice Chancellors to play a key role in higher education, adopting a two-pronged strategy to move in tandem with emerging technologies.

The Chief Minister called for being a part of the fourth revolution as creators and not just followers, and adopting AI into the education system to improve teaching methods and learning skills.

Recalling a recent interaction with the German Consul General, the CM noted that the European economic powerhouse was facing acute shortage of skilled human resources and all western countries were facing demographic imbalances.

Observing that 70 percent of the people in the southern state are capable of working, he said unless they are trained properly, a role to guide the world cannot be assumed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential bid

Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential ...

 Global
2
LTIMindtree Enters the NIFTY 50 Index

LTIMindtree Enters the NIFTY 50 Index

 India
3
Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Colours with Cognitive Processor XR

Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Co...

 India
4
Guatemala judge suspends party of anti-graft presidency candidate, threatening bid

Guatemala judge suspends party of anti-graft presidency candidate, threateni...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023