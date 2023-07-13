Left Menu

Maha: Cases against two private schools in Pune for operating without permission

Cases were registered against the management of two private schools in Pimpri Chinchwad area of Pune district after it came to light that these educational institutions were allegedly running without permissions, an official said on Thursday.The offences were filed against the principals and owners of these two schools - Bliss Edify International School and Rudiment International School, he said.A complaint was lodged at the Hinjawadi police station by Suresh Sable, an official of the Pune Zilla Parishads education department, in this connection.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 13-07-2023 20:47 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 20:44 IST
Maha: Cases against two private schools in Pune for operating without permission
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Cases were registered against the management of two private schools in Pimpri Chinchwad area of Pune district after it came to light that these educational institutions were allegedly running without permissions, an official said on Thursday.

The offences were filed against the principals and owners of these two schools - Bliss Edify International School and Rudiment International School, he said.

A complaint was lodged at the Hinjawadi police station by Suresh Sable, an official of the Pune Zilla Parishad's education department, in this connection. During the inspection of these schools, it was found that they did not have required approvals and permissions from the government to run the schools,'' Sable said.

It was found that the schools were unauthorised and charging exorbitant fees from parents, he said. ''It was also found that the principals and the management were running the schools in an unauthorised manner without adhering to the rules and regulations laid down by the government and without furnishing the necessary documents,'' the official alleged. According to the Hinjawadi police, cases were registered against the principals, owners and directors of the schools under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 420 (cheating), 465 and 468 (both related to forgery) and others.

Attempts to contact the schools for comments regarding action against them proved futile.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential bid

Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential ...

 Global
2
LTIMindtree Enters the NIFTY 50 Index

LTIMindtree Enters the NIFTY 50 Index

 India
3
Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Colours with Cognitive Processor XR

Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Co...

 India
4
Guatemala judge suspends party of anti-graft presidency candidate, threatening bid

Guatemala judge suspends party of anti-graft presidency candidate, threateni...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023