Left Menu

Noida gets three new Abhyuday coaching centres

PTI | Noida | Updated: 13-07-2023 22:12 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 22:08 IST
Noida gets three new Abhyuday coaching centres
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Social Welfare Minister Asim Arun on Thursday inaugurated three new units of the Chief Minister's 'Abhyuday Coaching -- the state's free-of-cost coaching centres for aspirants of civil services and other competitive exams – in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Invoking Dr B R Ambedkar in his speech, Arun emphasised that the government is focusing on providing 'avsar ki samaanta' (equality of opportunity) to every student in the state in order to help them pursue the career of their choice.

The Abhyuday coaching centre is a pet scheme of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, which he envisaged in 2021 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic when several of the state's students were brought back after being stranded in places like Kota in Rajasthan where they had gone for coaching, Arun said.

Arun, the minister of state (independent charge) for social welfare, was joined by BJP's Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh during the inauguration event at the Panchsheel Balak Inter College here.

“The Abhyuday coaching centres are functioning across districts in the state and providing free cost coaching to aspirants of UPSC, state services, medical colleges, and engineering colleges. Our plan is to extend the services of Abhyuday coaching to online mode and on YouTube to benefit more students,” he said.

“There are a lot of inequalities in life but ensuring equality in opportunity to everyone is a sign of a good social system. Since ages, this equality of opportunity was amiss in our system. Dr Ambedkar had included this concept in the Constitution,” Arun said.

He said the way Abhyuday coaching scheme has come up in keeping with this principle of social welfare, no other scheme has because it provides equal opportunities to everyone for education without discrimination on any grounds.

MLA Singh on the occasion called on students to take benefit of the free coaching and urged them to get skilled in upcoming technologies like artificial intelligence and social media but with an intention to serve society.

Gautam Buddh Nagar Social Welfare Officer Shailendra Bahadur Singh said two Abhyuday coaching centres were functional in the district in the last session. The three new Abhyuday centres are located at Panchsheel Balak Inter College in Sector 92, Dr B R Ambedkar Library in Sector 37 – both in Noida and one at Gautam Buddh University in Greater Noida, Singh added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential bid

Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential ...

 Global
2
LTIMindtree Enters the NIFTY 50 Index

LTIMindtree Enters the NIFTY 50 Index

 India
3
Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Colours with Cognitive Processor XR

Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Co...

 India
4
Guatemala judge suspends party of anti-graft presidency candidate, threatening bid

Guatemala judge suspends party of anti-graft presidency candidate, threateni...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023