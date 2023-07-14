Left Menu

Gadkari inaugurates hospital in Madanapalle

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 14-07-2023 14:02 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 13:59 IST
Gadkari inaugurates hospital in Madanapalle
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated Swaasthya Hospital at Madanapalle in Andhra Pradesh.

Initiated by Satsang Foundation and as per the vision of social reformer Sri M, Swaasthya Hospital is based on the principles of affordability and quality healthcare.

''I want to thank Guruji (Sri M) for setting up the hospital as lives can be saved after accidents on the highway,'' Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Gadkari said during the inauguration on Thursday. The 50-bed hospital offers a range of medical services which include general medicine, general surgery, orthopaedics, dermatology, psychiatry and others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

 India
2
Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential bid

Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential ...

 Global
3
Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Colours with Cognitive Processor XR

Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Co...

 India
4
US FDA reviewing concerns over Logan Paul's PRIME energy drink

US FDA reviewing concerns over Logan Paul's PRIME energy drink

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023