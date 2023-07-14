Gadkari inaugurates hospital in Madanapalle

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated Swaasthya Hospital at Madanapalle in Andhra Pradesh.

Initiated by Satsang Foundation and as per the vision of social reformer Sri M, Swaasthya Hospital is based on the principles of affordability and quality healthcare.

''I want to thank Guruji (Sri M) for setting up the hospital as lives can be saved after accidents on the highway,'' Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Gadkari said during the inauguration on Thursday. The 50-bed hospital offers a range of medical services which include general medicine, general surgery, orthopaedics, dermatology, psychiatry and others.

