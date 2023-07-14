Left Menu

India working to bring world together through promotion of Ayush sector: Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

In the last nine years, Ayush has gained accessibility and credibility in the world and people are increasingly accepting it as a method to make their lives better, the minister said.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 14-07-2023 14:38 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 14:37 IST
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
India is working to bring the world together through the promotion of the Ayush sector under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Friday.

Sonowal was addressing a function after inaugurating an Ayush facility at Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) near here. In the last nine years, Ayush has gained accessibility and credibility in the world and people are increasingly accepting it as a method to make their lives better, the minister said. Speaking about the Ayush centre at the GMCH, Sonowal said the centre is dedicated to the people of Goa and will be the first such facility in the country.

He appealed to the state government to “disseminate information, education and communication” about Ayush (Ayurveda, yoga, naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and homeopathy) in the state. The state government should set up camps in villages and increase public participation, the minister said.

Sonowal claimed that Ayush never got the attention it deserved till 2014, and only a few practitioners of traditional medicine had kept it alive in villages.

Prime Minister Modi was responsible for bringing Ayush to the mainstream, he said, urging researchers to work towards creating scientific evidence-based medicines for various ailments in Ayush.

