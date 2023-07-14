Left Menu

Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya to open campus in Guwahati

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 14-07-2023 16:47 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 16:47 IST
The Assam government on Friday signed an agreement with the Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya (MGAHV) for setting up a campus in this northern eastern state. The Maharashtra-based Central varsity will be functioning from a temporary campus in Guwahati for the time being, an official release said. The MGAHV campus will engage in popularising and research of Hindi and other Indian languages. MGAHV vice-chancellor, Rajnish Kumar Shukla, present on the occasion, said that a mass communication course in Assamese language will soon be launched in the Guwahati campus. The MGHAV will also play a leading role in utilisation of artificial intelligence in Assamese and other Indian languages, he added. Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, state Education department advisor Nanigopal Mahanta and other top officials were also present on the occasion, the release said.

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

