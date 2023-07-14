J’khand launches special drive to achieve 100% registration of births, deaths

Left Menu

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 14-07-2023 17:50 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 17:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand government on Friday launched a month-long drive to achieve 100 per cent registration of births and deaths, an official said. State Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon flagged off the campaign chariot at a programme here. The drive, which started on Friday, will conclude on August 14. The minister said, “In future, there should not be a single child without a birth certificate.” He said registration of deaths is equally important. “It is an important document in case of getting ancestral property or court cases. Earlier, there were anomalies in such documents, due to which people faced many problems,” he said. The secretary of school education and literacy department K Ravi Kumar said birth registration of all school students will be done during the campaign. “All school principals have been directed in this regard,” he said.

