Left Menu

SHL Wins Most Innovative Talent Management Solution for Mobilize

Delhi, India Business Wire India SHL, the global leader in talent insight, has been awarded the prestigious title of Most Innovative Talent Management Solution at this years Future Skills Conference organized by The Economic Times in Gurugram.SHL Mobilize is a cutting-edge talent management technology platform that offers real-time analytics and insight on the workforce to support decision-making across the entire employee lifecycle.HR professionals and leaders in India and across the world are increasingly demanding predictive insights to align their people to the roles and opportunities that will allow them to excel.

PTI | Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2023 17:47 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 17:47 IST
SHL Wins Most Innovative Talent Management Solution for Mobilize
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi, India – Business Wire India SHL, the global leader in talent insight, has been awarded the prestigious title of ''Most Innovative Talent Management Solution'' at this year's Future Skills Conference organized by The Economic Times in Gurugram.

SHL Mobilize is a cutting-edge talent management technology platform that offers real-time analytics and insight on the workforce to support decision-making across the entire employee lifecycle.

HR professionals and leaders in India and across the world are increasingly demanding predictive insights to align their people to the roles and opportunities that will allow them to excel. Available since 2020, Mobilize not only empowers businesses to make accurate talent mobility decisions, but it also helps nurture top talent and prepare them for success.

Accepting the accolade at the award ceremony on July 13, Mr. Sushant Dwivedy, Managing Director of India and Philippines, SHL said: "Mobilize empowers organizations to make impactful decisions about their people with confidence. We are delighted to be recognized for pushing the boundaries of innovation in talent technology with our game-changing solution, equipping leaders to invest in career mobility and development opportunities for their people, that will also boost company performance and growth.'' With 45+ years of legacy in human capital management, SHL continues to lead the market with its science-backed talent solutions and data-driven people insights that are proven to help companies improve business outcomes with accuracy, agility, and speed.

About SHL SHL, the global leader in Talent Insight, transforms businesses by leveraging the power of people, science, and technology. Our unrivaled, scientifically backed workforce data and highly validated talent solutions provide organizations with the insights needed to optimally leverage their people's potential and maximize business outcomes. We equip recruiters and leaders with people insights at an organization, team, and individual level, accelerating growth, decision-making, and talent mobility and inspiring an inclusive culture that supports game-changing agility. For more information, visit shl.com. To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: SHL Team proudly accepting the prestigious award for Most Innovative Talent Management Solution at The Economic Times Future Skills Conference 2023

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential bid

Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential ...

 Global
2
Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Deep space orbit to provide non-traditional resting place; Stunning Webb telescope image shows closest star-forming region and more

Science News Roundup: Deep space orbit to provide non-traditional resting pl...

 Global
4
Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Colours with Cognitive Processor XR

Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Co...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023