Left Menu

J’khand Guv urges technocrats to work for technical advancement to benefit people

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 15-07-2023 15:54 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 15:54 IST
J’khand Guv urges technocrats to work for technical advancement to benefit people
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan on Saturday urged technocrats to work for technical advancement that should produce positive results for people. India would soon be a knowledge economy with an open, innovative and creative attitude, he said.

The governor was speaking at the 69th foundation day of the Birla Institute of Technology (BIT) Mesra.

Lauding the institute for nurturing minds and shaping futures for over six decades, the governor said, ''I expect BIT Mesra to contribute to the area of information technology, artificial intelligence, space engineering, satellite communication, power generation and distribution, water resource management and many more for the betterment of the people and economic prosperity of the state and the nation.'' He added that new challenges are arising in all sectors, which need a modern solution. ''I am confident that the students of this institute are well-equipped to tackle these challenges and serve the nation,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill in US; Eli Lilly to buy Versanis for up to $1.93 billion in obesity drugs push and more

Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill ...

 Global
2
India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infrastructure, cybersecurity, startup, AI

India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infr...

 India
3
Somalia commits $10 million to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss

Somalia commits $10 million to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss

Global
4
Health News Roundup: Soccer-Peru says no Guillain-Barre risk for Corinthians players; AIDS can be ended by 2030 with investments in prevention and treatment, UN says and more

Health News Roundup: Soccer-Peru says no Guillain-Barre risk for Corinthians...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023