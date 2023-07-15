IIT Delhi to set up campus in Abu Dhabi

Left Menu

The Union Ministry of Education and Abu Dhabi's Education and Knowledge Department (ADEK) on Saturday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for setting up an IIT Delhi campus in the Gulf country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently on an official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi is the second IIT to announce setting up an offshore campus after IIT Madras. Last week, IIT Madras signed an MoU for setting up a campus in Tanzania's Zanzibar.

''MoU for establishment of @iitdelhi campus in Abu Dhabi in the presence of Hon. PM @narendramodiji unfolds a new chapter in internationalisation of India's education,'' Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted.

''An exemplar of #NewIndia's innovation and expertise, the IIT Delhi campus in UAE will be an edifice of India and UAE friendship. It will set a brand new template for leveraging the power of knowledge for both mutual prosperity and global good as envisioned in NEP,'' he added.

While Master's courses will be offered at the Abu Dhabi campus of IIT Delhi from January next year, Bachelor's degree programmes will be offered from September 2024.

