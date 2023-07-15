Free online AI training programme in Indian languages launched
On the occasion of World Youth Skills Day, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday launched AI for India 2.0, a free online Artificial Intelligence skill training course in Indian languages.A joint initiative of Skill India and GUVI, this NCVET and IIT Madras accredited online programme will equip youth with frontier skills.
A joint initiative of Skill India and GUVI, this NCVET and IIT Madras accredited online programme will equip youth with frontier skills. GUVI, an IIT Madras incubated startup, is a tech platform that enables tech learning in vernacular languages. This programme has been curated in 9 Indian languages.
Pradhan, the Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said technology should not be a prisoner of language, and called for tech courses in Indian languages.
He added that this is a good beginning towards dismantling language barrier in technology education and future-proofing our Yuva Shakti, particularly those in rural areas, an official statement said.
The minister also said that India is a technology-savvy country and the success story in adoption of digital payments in India is a case in point.
He expressed satisfaction that GUVI has taken this initiative to educating the bottom of the pyramid population in cutting-edge technologies.
