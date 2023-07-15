Education dept issues notice to Ooty school for declaring holiday to facilitate RSS meet

A private school that declared 'holidays' to facilitate the conduct of a three-day RSS meet on its premises has been issued a show cause notice, an Education department district official said here on Saturday.

The RSS meet was led by the outfit's chief Mohan Bhagwat and General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale. The notice has sought an explanation from the school management on why it announced 'holidays' and allowed the RSS to hold a meeting on its premises. A national-level meeting (Akhil Bharatiya Prant Pracharak Baithak) of functionaries of the RSS to discuss organisational matters began on July 13 here and concluded on Saturday. It was held at the private school. District Education Officer R Parthasarathy said the institution has been asked to give an explanation within 15 days. If the explanation is found unsatisfactory, a fine would be levied. In that case, the school would also be asked to submit a letter seeking apology, he added. The school's management has been asked to explain on the basis of whose 'permission' they had declared holidays when the academic year (2023-24) and classes had already begun.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)