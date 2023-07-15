IIT-Jammu's Invention Factory concludes, students come up with 10 innovative products

A shoe rack that can remove odour, a dry bath for dogs and vibration dampening gloves were among 10 products IIT-Jammu students made in six weeks as part of programme to promote innovation. Called the Invention Factory, organisers said the programme conducted by IIT-Jammu and the Maker Bhavan Foundation (MBF) embodies the concept of transforming ideas into tangible products through a factory-like approach. The initiative not only promotes innovation but also nurtures a generation of young minds who will contribute to India's growth in patents and publications, they said.

''The Invention Factory embodies the concept of transforming ideas into tangible products through a factory-like approach. This concept has proven to be fascinating. Within a short span of six weeks, we have produced 10 remarkable inventions'', Head of the Invention Factory at IIT Jammu, Prof Rakesh Singhai, told PTI.

He said that at the culmination of this programme, ''we have successfully created 10 products, all designed to serve society''.

A 'Valved Asthma Inhaler' made by students Arvind and Mohammed Aslam was adjudged the best.

''Traditional asthma inhalers are highly inefficient. Therefore, we have invented a new asthma inhaler with a simple attachment that significantly enhances its efficiency. This convenient and affordable solution surpasses the limitations of older models,'' Aslam said. The product won them a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh.

Products 'Vibration Damping Gloves' and 'Operated Boil-Over Inhibitor' were adjudged second and third with cash prizes of Rs 1 lakh and Rs 50,000, respectively.

''Our invention comprises a specially designed pair of gloves with an integrated mass connected system. It is engineered to provide prolonged relief from vibrations while using motorcycles and similar objects,'' said Aditya Singh, who won the award with team member Nivedita.

He said this innovation not only ensures a secure grip but also significantly reduces vibrations. In third place were students Rishika and Sanskar with their 'Operated Boil-Over Inhibitor' invention.

The 'Breathable Cast Maker', the 'Flexi-Safe Earwax Remover' and the 'Dry Bath for Dogs' got iCreate special mentions. These have the potential for further development and refinement, according to officials. The 'Odor Eliminating Shoe Rack', the 'Cranked Adjustable Vegetable Chopper', the 'Cabinet Shelf Pulley Mechanism' and the Automatic Eyeglass Cleaner also impressed judges.

''I have made automatic odour eliminating shoe rack which will eliminate odour when shoes are placed in it. It is based on sensors to deodorise shoes,'' said Diksha, who worked along with Ashutosh, on the product.

Judges included Director, IIT Jammu, Manoj Gaur, Founder of MBF Hemant Kanakia and Dr. Shadab Lalit Angurana from AIIMS-Jammu) as well as industry professionals and IITians.

Gaur said, ''This achievement will foster an invention ecosystem in the country.'' ''The Invention Factory is a workshop where students come together to build prototype ideas. The most important aspect is the learning experience. We have witnessed some wonderful inventions in this Invention Factory programme,'' Kanakia said. CEO MBF Damyanti Battacharya said,'' Our foundation has a presence in a dozen institutes, including the top five IITs. We adopt a bottom-up approach to create innovators who will be the foot-soldiers, the inventors of tomorrow.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)