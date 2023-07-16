Left Menu

MP: Boy dies in hospital after alleged thrashing by teacher in Gwalior

The family members have alleged that the boy was beaten by a teacher of a private school, following which he fell ill, Additional Superintendent of Police ASP Rishikesh Meena said.

Updated: 16-07-2023 18:09 IST
MP: Boy dies in hospital after alleged thrashing by teacher in Gwalior
A 12-year-old boy died in a hospital here on Sunday as he fell ill after allegedly being beaten up by a teacher at a private school in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior, police said.

The boy’s family has alleged that he died after he was severely beaten by the teacher for not completing his homework on July 12, an official said. The Class 8 student died during treatment at a hospital here this morning. The family members have alleged that the boy was beaten by a teacher of a private school, following which he fell ill, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rishikesh Meena said. Further legal steps will be taken based on the cause of death mentioned in the post-mortem report, he said. The boy's father Kok Singh Chouhan claimed that a teacher beat his son with a stick and punished him in other ways, after which he fell ill.

He further alleged that the teacher had pressured the family to get the boy treated at a private hospital instead of a government facility. The teacher has beaten the boy on a previous occasion as well and the school management at the time assured that such action will not be repeated in the future, Chouhan claimed. A complaint has been submitted to the police, he said.

