Delhi govt to give financial aid of Rs 10,000 to flood-hit families

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced the Delhi government will provide a financial aid of Rs 10,000 each to the flood-affected families.

Taking to Twitter, he said many poor families living along the Yamuna banks have lost their homes in the floods and some have lost all their belongings.

''A financial aid of Rs 10,000 will be provided to each family affected by the floods,'' Kejriwal said.

