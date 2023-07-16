Left Menu

Delhi govt to give financial aid of Rs 10,000 to flood-hit families

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2023 19:44 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 19:43 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced the Delhi government will provide a financial aid of Rs 10,000 each to the flood-affected families.

Taking to Twitter, he said many poor families living along the Yamuna banks have lost their homes in the floods and some have lost all their belongings.

''A financial aid of Rs 10,000 will be provided to each family affected by the floods,'' Kejriwal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

