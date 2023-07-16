Left Menu

Change in office timing in May resulted in saving of 10,800 MW of electricity: Punjab CM Mann

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-07-2023 20:37 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 20:33 IST
Change in office timing in May resulted in saving of 10,800 MW of electricity: Punjab CM Mann
File photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said his government's decision of changing office hours in May resulted in the saving of 10,800 megawatts (MW) of electricity.

The AAP government changed the office timings to 7.30 am to 2 pm in May, with Mann saying the timing change would ease the load on electricity demand.

The timing of offices will now be reverted to 9 am to 5 pm with effect from July 17.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, Mann said the decision to change the timing in government offices during the peak summer season produced desired results as Punjab saved 10,800 MW of power in 52,000 government offices during the last 54 days.

''I had then said this move will save electricity which has now been proved,'' he said.

The chief minister said the decision enabled the common man to do his work early morning without taking leave from work, besides facilitating employees to attend social functions after office hours.

Mann further said the employees were also able to spend more quality time with their families.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rulings on cancer and consumption mean?; US judge lets Kentucky enforce ban on transgender youth care for now and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rul...

 Global
2
Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate climatic challenges: Experts

Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate cli...

 India
3
Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars in India: Auto Cos

Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars ...

 India
4
12 killed in a suspected rebel attack in the northeast of Congo, a civil society organisations says

12 killed in a suspected rebel attack in the northeast of Congo, a civil soc...

 Congo (Kinshasa)

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023