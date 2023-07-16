Change in office timing in May resulted in saving of 10,800 MW of electricity: Punjab CM Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said his government's decision of changing office hours in May resulted in the saving of 10,800 megawatts (MW) of electricity.

The AAP government changed the office timings to 7.30 am to 2 pm in May, with Mann saying the timing change would ease the load on electricity demand.

The timing of offices will now be reverted to 9 am to 5 pm with effect from July 17.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, Mann said the decision to change the timing in government offices during the peak summer season produced desired results as Punjab saved 10,800 MW of power in 52,000 government offices during the last 54 days.

''I had then said this move will save electricity which has now been proved,'' he said.

The chief minister said the decision enabled the common man to do his work early morning without taking leave from work, besides facilitating employees to attend social functions after office hours.

Mann further said the employees were also able to spend more quality time with their families.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)