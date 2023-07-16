Left Menu

Unemployment root cause of many problems, says Maha minister

Unemployment is the root cause of many problems and skill training is necessary to tackle this issue, Maharashtra minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha has said.Speaking at a function organised in Thane on Saturday night, the Skill Development Minister said industries should set up skill training centres in factories and at construction sites to prepare the skilled manpower required for industries.Lodha said the Maharashtra government will extend all the necessary cooperation by giving the requisite licenses.Unemployment is the root cause of many problems in India and to tackle this, skill training is necessary.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 16-07-2023 22:59 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 22:54 IST
Unemployment is the root cause of many problems and skill training is necessary to tackle this issue, Maharashtra minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha has said.

Speaking at a function organised in Thane on Saturday night, the Skill Development Minister said industries should set up skill training centres in factories and at construction sites to prepare the skilled manpower required for industries.

Lodha said the Maharashtra government will extend all the necessary cooperation by giving the requisite licenses.

''Unemployment is the root cause of many problems in India and to tackle this, skill training is necessary. If a youth has skills, his life will be happy. Therefore, entrepreneurs and industries need to unite with the government to fulfil the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to build 'Skill India','' Lodha said. In the first industry meeting, an MoU was signed for creating 1.27 lakh jobs.

During Saturday's meeting at Thane, MoUs were signed with 290 entrepreneurs and through this 2.03 lakh jobs will be available.

Under the Maharashtra State Innovative Startup Policy, the Maharashtra Student Innovation Challenge initiative was launched on Saturday to promote innovation among students, realizing the startup dream of students and providing them with a platform at the local level, a release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

