Maharashtra progressing on various indices of education: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said the state is progressing on various indices of education, days after NCP president Sharad Pawar expressed concern over Maharashtra's performance as per a Central grading index.

Fadnavis stressed Maharashtra is performing well on the education front.

Sharad Pawar has written to the state government expressing concern over Maharashtra's performance on the grading index.

"Union human resources ministry has released Performance Grading Index 2.0 which shows Maharashtra has slid from the second position to the seventh one. It is very unfortunate that Maharashtra has failed on improving the quality of education," Pawar stated.

When asked about the issue, Fadnavis said, "The valuation system has used 10 grades. In the first five grades, no state has secured a place. Punjab and Chandigarh are in the sixth grade and Maharashtra is in the seventh one. It means Maharashtra is actually in the second position." ''Excluding Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat, Maharashtra is progressing ahead. The situation is not that Maharashtra has slid on these fronts," he said and claimed a survey for the same was carried out during the tenure of the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi (government).

''But who was in power is not important," Fadnavis added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)