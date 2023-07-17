FICCI FLO Mumbai and Nimaya Collaborate to Upskill Young Women

FICCI FLO Mumbai, under the aegis of Chairperson, Mrs. Archana Khosla Burman collaborated with Nimaya - a not-for-profit career accelerator for women and girls, under the leadership of Founder, Navya Naveli Nanda and Director, Samyak Chakrabarty to upskill young women by imparting essential soft skills training, ensuring their readiness for the professional workforce. By providing training on critical skills, the program aims to bridge the gap between academic knowledge and practical workplace requirements, enhancing the employability prospects for the participants. The program was launched in an opening ceremony, organised at Fr. Conceicao Rodrigues College of Engineering in Mumbai, with inaugural addresses by the three leaders at the helm and The Principal of the college. The launch engaged the audience in insightful discussions and deliberations on a range of topics related to professional development, skill enhancement and the importance of human connect. Reiterating FICCI FLO's strong commitment towards impacting women from all strata of the society and at various levels of their professional journeys, Archana Khosla Burman, Chairperson of FICCI FLO Mumbai, said, "In order to make a positive impact on the narrative of women empowerment, one that is enduring and sustainable, and enhancing the economy of the country, it is critical that we start right at the grass-root level and bridge the gap between the education system and the corporate work skills' requirement by imparting hands-on training sessions for skills that will not only ensure faster employment but also sustained employment for young women entering the workforce. We strongly believe that by equipping girls with soft skills, we can facilitate more inclusive workplaces with a diverse workforce. We believe that talent exists across all strata of society, and by providing the necessary training and opportunities, we can unlock the potential of these aspiring young women." Navya Naveli Nanda, Founder and Samyak Chakrabarty, Director, Nimaya, said, "At Nimaya, we believe that restrictive circumstances or barriers should never be a limiting factor for dreams. Through an intensive soft skills development training program, we seek to enhance the employability of young women and hope that this will propel a multigenerational impact in the education and skill development space." About FICCI FLO An all-India forum for women, FLO has headquarters in New Delhi and 19 chapters' set-up across India, representing over 9000+ women entrepreneurs and professionals. With over 40 years of experience, FLO has been promoting entrepreneurship and professional excellence in women through various workshops, seminars, conferences, talks, training, and capacity building programmes etc to encourage and facilitate inclusion of women's talents, skills, experiences and synergies across all sectors and levels of economic activity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)