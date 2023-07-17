ISBR Business School's PGDM Program Achieves Prestigious NBA Re-accreditation, Setting a New Standard for Quality Education

ISBR Business School is delighted to announce that its Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) program has been granted reaccreditation by the esteemed National Board of Accreditation (NBA). This remarkable achievement signifies ISBR Business School's unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled quality education and serves as a testament to the exceptional work of the management, students, faculty, and all stakeholders involved.

The NBA re-accreditation is a momentous milestone that underscores ISBR Business School's relentless pursuit of academic excellence and its dedication to producing highly skilled and industry-ready management professionals. This prestigious recognition places ISBR Business School among the distinguished few institutions nationwide that have accomplished this remarkable feat, solidifying its position as a leading provider of top-tier management education.

The re-accreditation by NBA is a resounding endorsement of ISBR Business School's tireless efforts in maintaining the highest academic standards and providing students with an unparalleled learning experience. It highlights the institution's exceptional performance across various domains, including curriculum design, faculty expertise, state-of-the-art infrastructure, industry collaboration, internationalization, and remarkable student achievements.

''We are immensely proud to have received the esteemed NBA re-accreditation, which is a testament to our unwavering dedication to delivering an exceptional PGDM program,'' said Dr. Manish Kothari, Founder of ISBR Business School. ''This achievement is a true testament to the collective commitment and unwavering efforts of our management, faculty, students, and stakeholders. It reaffirms our position as a trailblazer in management education and fuels our determination to provide an extraordinary learning environment that nurtures future leaders.'' Dr. Anand Agarwal, Executive Director at ISBR Business School, added, ''The reaccreditation from NBA is a validation of ISBR Business School's relentless pursuit of excellence and its focus on providing a holistic education that equips students with the necessary skills to thrive in the corporate world. We are proud of our students' achievements, faculty's dedication, and the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders that have contributed to this outstanding accomplishment.'' Prof. Sadagopan, Chairman of the Governing Council at ISBR Business School, expressed their appreciation, stating, ''The NBA re-accreditation is a testament to the unwavering dedication and collective efforts of our stakeholders. It showcases our commitment to continuously enhancing the quality of education at ISBR Business School and preparing our students to become future-ready professionals. This achievement reinforces our position as a leading institution in the field of management education.'' ISBR Business School's comprehensive curriculum, characterized by innovative teaching methodologies and a focus on practical exposure, equips students with the knowledge and skills necessary to thrive in the dynamic global business landscape. The institution's emphasis on experiential learning, industry-driven training, and holistic development fosters a strong sense of business acumen, leadership, and ethical values among its graduates.

The statistics behind ISBR Business School's achievement are impressive: • ISBR Business School joins an elite group of renowned institutions in India to have secured reaccreditation from NBA.

• The accreditation process encompassed a rigorous evaluation of the PGDM program, covering vital parameters such as curriculum excellence, faculty quality, cutting-edge infrastructure, internationalization, industry collaborations, and exemplary student and faculty accomplishments.

• This prestigious reaccreditation affirms ISBR Business School's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional education and its continuous pursuit of excellence.

About ISBR Business School: With 33 years of excellence in higher education, ISBR Business School stands as a symbol of excellence in management education. With an unwavering focus on holistic development, industry relevance, and global exposure, ISBR Business School offers a diverse range of programs, including PGDM, MBA, Law, Commerce, and executive education. The institution's extensive industry connections, accomplished faculty, and state-of-the-art infrastructure create an immersive learning environment that empowers students to become future-ready leaders. ISBR Business School has been bestowed with the platinum ranking by the AICTE-CII Survey for seven consecutive years. Additionally, ISBR has achieved Grade II autonomy by the AICTE and the Government of India.

