S Mahendra Dev appointed editor of EPW

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2023 14:33 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 14:33 IST
Professor S Mahendra Dev has been appointed as the new editor of the Economic and Political Weekly (EPW), Sameeksha Trust chairman Deepak Nayyar said in a statement.

Dev will succeed Professor Gopal Guru with effect from August 1.

Guru, who has served EPW for five years, is completing his term at the end of July 2023.

Dev, a Ph.D from the Delhi School of Economics with post-doctoral research experience at Yale University, is currently a Distinguished Professor at ICFAI, Hyderabad, Chairman of the Institute for Development Studies, Andhra Pradesh, and an independent director on the Board of Axis Bank.

Earlier, he has served as Director and Vice Chancellor, Indira Gandhi Institute for Development Research, Mumbai, Chairman of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices, Government of India, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI), Washington D.C., Member and Acting Chairman of the National Statistical Commission, Government of India, and Director, Centre for Economic and Social Studies, Hyderabad.

He has written or edited 22 books and has around 150 research publications in development economics and macroeconomic policies as well as the agricultural sector and the rural economy in India, according to the statement.

The Economic and Political Weekly, known to its readers as EPW, published by Sameeksha Trust, is a leading journal in the social sciences.

For more than half a century, EPW has been widely read in India by scholars, policymakers, administrators, civil society, and concerned citizens. EPW has had a long and illustrious line of editors including Sachin Chaudhuri and Krishna Raj.

