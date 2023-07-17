Just Learn, raised INR 1.63 Crores – USD 198330 as FDI (Foreign Direct Investment) in Pre-Series A Funding at a Valuation of INR 100.08 Crores – USD 12.2 Million

Just Learn, a product of M/s Just Rojgar Solutions Pvt. Ltd, a prominent EdTech and SkillTech B2B startup brand established in February 2020, is pleased to announce that the company has raised INR 1.63 Crores - USD 198330 as FDI (Foreign Direct Investment) in Pre-Series A Funding at a Valuation of INR 100.08 Crores – USD 12.2 Million from investor from Kuwait in the month of June 2023. Just Learn opened its Pre-Series A funding round to raise USD 1.22 Million in June 2023 and also in discussion with other investors, VC (venture capital) to raise funds in this round.

Just Learn has been making remarkable strides in the education and skills development space with AR/VR & AI which offers 21st century education, learning content, platform technology with mobile apps, VR- Virtual Reality/Metaverse training, Industry 4.0 skilling/up skilling/re skilling, employment, hybrid trainings in labs with AI/ML and capacity-building through tech-enabled solutions which are empowering industry workforce and industries with accessible and high-quality learning solutions.

Just Learn is solving industries' challenges in training by offering 1500+ Certificate courses in 150+ domains with 1000+ empanelled trainers. Just Learn also introduce VR learning for young learners - 6th to 12th class students, enabling them to explore virtual environments that enhance their understanding, creativity, and problem-solving abilities.

The latest funding will further strengthen the brand's ability to innovate and enhance its content.

''We are thrilled to have secured INR 1.63 Crores in this Pre-Series A round, which highlights the confidence and support in our vision and mission,'' said Mr. Abhishek Chola, CEO & Founder of Just Learn. ''The funding will be instrumental in scaling our operations, expanding our course offerings, and investing in cutting-edge technology to revolutionize the way people learn and to support industries in 21st century skilling & trainings.'' He also added Just Learn is also working on AI – Artificial Intelligence in the making of AI trainer bots. AI trainer bots will provide training to the industry workforce in the fields of Welding, Fitter, Electrician, Safety and other core technical subjects in industries like Oil & Gas, Iron & Steel, Power, Mining, Healthcare and others. Just Learn is developing world-class AI trainer bots to revolutionise the training and skilling for times to come for the industries and worldwide workforce which is more than 1 billion people.

The capital raised in this funding round will be allocated towards making VR courses, hiring top talent and strengthening marketing initiatives.

Recently, Mr. Abhishek visited Kuwait and interacted with the world's top investment organisations and investors, his visit was also accompanied with High Team members of Invest India, DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce & Industry and Indian Embassy in Kuwait, they also showed interest to further invest in Just Learn.

He also mentioned that Just Learn is also launching its market place so that good content creators / trainers can post their content in our platform.

Mr. Abhishek added, ''Our vision is to develop world's no.1 21st century Education & Skilling Ecosystem to connect 1 billion people globally with training & education. As AI is coming, we need to reskill and upskill our people to make a sustainable society in all ways to progress together.'' Just Learn is also starting its operations in Kuwait and other GCC countries to offer training & skilling solutions, Virtual Reality & Metaverse in Oil & Gas Sector, EPC contractors and VR courses for schools & universities.

Know more about Just Learn at www.justlearnindia.in For media inquiries, please contact: Mr. Akshay Singh Public Relations Manager, Just Learn Email: info@justlearnindia.com / abhishek@justrojgar.in

