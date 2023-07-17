Left Menu

JNU begins admission process for UG, COP programmes

Candidates interested to opt for JNUs BTech course in the upcoming session will have to appear for JEE Mains.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2023 15:45 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 15:19 IST
JNU begins admission process for UG, COP programmes
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jawaharlal Nehru University has started inviting online applications for admission into its undergraduate and Certificate of Proficiency programmes for the upcoming academic year.

For the new session, the university is accepting Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores for undergraduate admissions, JNU said in a statement.

In a notification issued on July 16, the varsity said, ''JNU invites online applications for Under Graduate (UG) & Certificate of Proficiency (COP) programmes for the Academic Session 2023-24.'' The online admission window for the UG courses will close on August 2, the university said.

According to JNU, CUET-UG scores will be applicable for admission into all its programmes -- BA (Hons.) in Foreign Languages, BSc-MSc Integrated Programme in Ayurveda Biology and all its Certificate of Proficiency programmes. Candidates interested to opt for JNU's BTech course in the upcoming session will have to appear for JEE Mains. The National Testing Agency on Saturday announced the results of CUET-UG, the second-largest entrance exam in the country. Over 11.11 lakh candidates appeared for the second edition of the crucial exam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J sues in latest bid to halt Medicare drug price negotiations; Pfizer, Flagship Pioneering to invest $100 million in drug discovery and more

Health News Roundup: J&J sues in latest bid to halt Medicare drug price nego...

 Global
2
SpaceX's Falcon 9 to launch 15 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit today

SpaceX's Falcon 9 to launch 15 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit today

 United States
3
Market indices hit fresh peaks; Sensex breaches 67,000-mark in intra-day trade

Market indices hit fresh peaks; Sensex breaches 67,000-mark in intra-day tra...

 India
4
Sensex, Nifty touch fresh record high levels in early trade

Sensex, Nifty touch fresh record high levels in early trade

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Time for You: The Art of Switching Gears from Work to Personal

Harvesting the Future: The Agtech Revolution in Action

Boost Productivity, Reduce Stress: Mindfulness and Meditation Tips for the Workplace

From India to the World: UPI Sparks a Global Revolution in Digital Payments

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023