Accelerated processing of NSFAS student allowances confirmed

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has confirmed that there is accelerated processing of student allowances.

In a statement issued on Monday, NSFAS spokesperson, Slumezi Skosana, said the speed and comprehensive release of funding depends in part on relevant applicable student registration data being timeously availed to the organisation.

Skosana said the scheme noted a statement from Wits University, asserting that over 8 000 of the 9 950 students have not been paid their allowances on 14 July 2023.

“Our figures are that 7 684 student allowances were paid on 14 July 2023 in addition to the cohort paid during the end of June payment run. There is a number of NSFAS beneficiaries whose payments are outstanding, which cases will be examined and where appropriate corrected as soon as possible.

“We will continue to liaise with all institutions to ensure that whatever obstacles exist are addressed. There is accelerated work to ensure universal coverage and disbursements to already approved beneficiaries due to receive funding,” Skosana said.

In the spirit of heightened service delivery and cooperative governance, Skosana said, there is a concerted effort to foster coordination between NSFAS and beneficiary educational institutions in the exchange, quality assurance and processes of student information to fast track the disbursement of funds to students.

Skosana said NSFAS understands and fully aware of the need to minimise any delays in the release of funding because of the strain such an eventuality has on the emotional wellbeing of vulnerable and needy students.

He said NSFAS highest priority is to maintain the momentum of disbursing approved funding swiftly, accurately and in accordance with its governance systems and principles.

Interdependent change management processes underway

NSFAS has also informed the public members and its stakeholder network about overlapping and interdependent change management processes, currently underway with the scheme, including and aimed primarily at deployment of automated technological solutions, to serve students on time and at scale.

“We therefore, wish to caution and advise the public not to be disheartened by and be impatient with teething problems that might arise in isolated incidents from time to time, as the re-engineering of the overall architecture of our systems is on track and receiving our outmost focus and care.

“We understand and accept that change creates uncertainty and some levels of discomfort, but commit to a consultative and transparent change management process in the handling of necessary and critical changes that might not always be fully embraced in their early phases of deployment and system testing,” Skosana said.

