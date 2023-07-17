Left Menu

MP: Ex-warden of govt-run girls hostel booked after video of inmates bathing surfaces on social media

The police in Madhya Pradeshs Damoh district have registered a case against the former warden of a government hostel for girls after a video of inmates bathing surfaced on social media, an official said on Monday.

PTI | Damoh | Updated: 17-07-2023 20:58 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 20:58 IST
MP: Ex-warden of govt-run girls hostel booked after video of inmates bathing surfaces on social media
  • Country:
  • India

The police in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district have registered a case against the former warden of a government hostel for girls after a video of inmates bathing surfaced on social media, an official said on Monday. Following a probe, an offence has been registered against the former warden and cook of the government-run hostel in Patharia town for their alleged involvement in shooting the video and sharing it on social media, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Bhavya Tripathi said.

The former warden has been suspended, while services of the cook were terminated, she said, adding that the current warden has also been suspended for irregularities.

Tripathi, who probed the incident, said the action was taken after a probe committee recorded statements of the girls living in the hostel.

District collector Mayank Agrawal had constituted a probe committee following the complaint by parents of the students living in the hostel.

Meanwhile, Patharia's BSP MLA Rambai Parihar on Monday inspected the hostel and demanded a probe into the irregularities, following which the collector constituted a three-member committee. The collector also ordered an inspection and investigation of all the hostels in the district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars in India: Auto Cos

Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars ...

 India
2
Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US growth giants

Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US ...

 United States
3
Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

 Mexico
4
Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space operators: Report

Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space op...

 was

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023