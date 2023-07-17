TN Minister Ponmudy taken to ED office for questioning
Amid security provided by central police forces, Ponmudy was taken to the ED office here and he is likely to be questioned, official sources said, adding that searches were held for about 10 hours on premises linked to the minister here and in Villupuram.
Tamil Nadu Minister for Higher Education and DMK leader K Ponmudy was taken by Enforcement Directorate officials to the agency's office here on Monday night, following searches. Amid security provided by central police forces, Ponmudy was taken to the ED office here and he is likely to be questioned, official sources said, adding that searches were held for about 10 hours on premises linked to the minister here and in Villupuram. The ED conducted searches on properties associated with Ponmudy as well as his MP son Gautham Sigamani in a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal sand mining.
