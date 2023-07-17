Left Menu

TN Minister Ponmudy taken to ED office for questioning

Amid security provided by central police forces, Ponmudy was taken to the ED office here and he is likely to be questioned, official sources said, adding that searches were held for about 10 hours on premises linked to the minister here and in Villupuram.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-07-2023 21:10 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 21:10 IST
TN Minister Ponmudy taken to ED office for questioning
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Minister for Higher Education and DMK leader K Ponmudy was taken by Enforcement Directorate officials to the agency's office here on Monday night, following searches. Amid security provided by central police forces, Ponmudy was taken to the ED office here and he is likely to be questioned, official sources said, adding that searches were held for about 10 hours on premises linked to the minister here and in Villupuram. The ED conducted searches on properties associated with Ponmudy as well as his MP son Gautham Sigamani in a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal sand mining.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars in India: Auto Cos

Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars ...

 India
2
Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US growth giants

Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US ...

 United States
3
Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

 Mexico
4
Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space operators: Report

Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space op...

 was

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023