MP govt to set up 9,000 'CM Rise' schools, says Chouhan

The Madhya Pradesh government will set up 9,000 CM Rise schools to provide quality education, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in Shajapur district on Monday.He inaugurated a CM Rise School in Gulana village and announced that it would be named after legendary jurist and social reformer Babasaheb Ambedkar.On the occasion, he launched the School Chale Hum campaign, which was first started under the prime ministership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee 23 years ago, officials said.The CM said the school will have a statue of Ambedkar.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 17-07-2023 21:26 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 21:21 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
The Madhya Pradesh government will set up 9,000 'CM Rise' schools to provide quality education, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in Shajapur district on Monday.

He inaugurated a CM Rise School in Gulana village and announced that it would be named after legendary jurist and social reformer Babasaheb Ambedkar.

On the occasion, he launched the 'School Chale Hum' campaign, which was first started under the prime ministership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee 23 years ago, officials said.

The CM said the school will have a statue of Ambedkar. He also said Gulana village will henceforth be called Golana.

He said 9,000 CM Rise schools will be set up to provide quality education and these will have 'smart classes' through which teachers from Delhi and Mumbai can teach students.

''Atal Tinkering Lab will also be set up in these schools for promoting innovations and creativity. The schools will have modern labs, sports grounds etc,'' he said.

Chouhan said meritorious students would be given laptops in an event on July 20 as part of a state government scheme.

He said his government was providing students cycles, dress, midday meals and scooties as well as paying fees to encourage them to pursue education.

