Promotion of all Indian languages among the topmost priorities of Government: Pradhan

The Minister  further said that a knowledge of Hindi  was an important binding factor for people with different mother-tongues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2023 21:41 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 21:41 IST
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Shri Dharmendra Pradhan has called for a modern, technology based approach  for teaching of Hindi language in different parts of the country. The Minister  chaired a meeting of the Governing Council of Kendriya Hindi Shikshan Mandal, Agra in New Delhi today. Kendriya Hindi Shikshan Mandal is the society that runs the Kendriya Hindi Sansthan.    

While reviewing the ongoing and proposed work plan of the Sansthan for the current year, Shri Pradhan  emphasized the need to consolidate and synergize  the work of all Central educational institutions and other organizations involved in various aspects of teaching Hindi language to people in the country and abroad. He said that promotion of all Indian  languages is among the topmost  priorities of the Government, and this also finds an echo in the recommendations of NEP 2020. The Minister  further said that a knowledge of Hindi  was an important binding factor for people with different mother-tongues.  He called upon Kendriya Hindi Sansthan to expand its courses for training Hindi teachers especially in non-Hindi speaking states through online means so that its reach could be increased manifold. He also stressed that the courses being offered should be in sync with the emerging demands and requirements.

Kendriya Hindi Sansthan is an autonomous body under the Ministry of Education that is tasked with improving the standards of Hindi teaching at various levels, training of Hindi teachers and  advanced study of Hindi language, literature and comparative linguistics of different Indian languages in relation to Hindi. 

(With Inputs from PIB)

