About 1.26 lakh telecom skilled youth to be employed this fiscal: TSSC CEO

Around 1.26 lakh youth trained in telecom technologies will be employed in the current fiscal, a top official of the Telecom Sector Skill Council said on Monday. The Telecom Sector Skill Council (TSSC) also announced setting up a new Centre of Excellence for Skill Development Training in collaboration with Finnish telecom gear maker Nokia at Kaushalya - The Skill University campus in Ahmedabad. ''TSSC will train 1.26 lakh youth in this financial year and they will be employed by the industry,'' TSSC CEO Arvind Bali said on the sidelines of the launching event of the new centre with Nokia. The CoE (Centre of Excellence) at ITI Kubernagar is setting up a Skill Lab for training candidates in 5G technology skills with the aim of providing placement offers within 4-6 weeks of course completion to at least 70 per cent of learners. About 300 such candidates will benefit from the programme in the first year of the project.

''This is an important initiative supporting the Hon’ble Prime Minister's vision of Digital Bharat. Nokia is at the forefront of leading innovation in telecom technologies, and we are investing to develop a pool of technically skilled manpower to help build the 5G ecosystem,'' Nokia India Chief Marketing Officer Amit Marwah said. Nokia invested in infrastructure, equipment and training for the CoE as part of its corporate social responsibility programme.

The centre was inaugurated by Gujarat's labour, skill development and employment minister Balvantsinh Rajput.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)