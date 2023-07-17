Left Menu

May go back to GST council on online gaming regulatory framework: MoS IT Chandrasekhar

Amid the online gaming industry raising concerns over the levy of 28 per cent GST, Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday said the government may request the GST Council to consider the facts of new regulatory framework for the industry.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2023 22:53 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 22:47 IST
May go back to GST council on online gaming regulatory framework: MoS IT Chandrasekhar
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the online gaming industry raising concerns over the levy of 28 per cent GST, Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday said the government may request the GST Council to consider the facts of new regulatory framework for the industry. The minister also mentioned that it took three years for the Council to reach a decision on online gaming.

Online gaming players have expressed disappointment with the decision of the Goods and Services Tax Council to levy a 28 per cent tax on online games involving real money. The Minister of State for Electronics and IT during a CNN-News 18 Townhall programme said that the GST Council is not the government of India but it is truly a federal organisation representing state governments and the centre.

''We have to also recognize that the process of creating a regulatory framework for online gaming only started in January 2023. We are only in the early stages of creating a predictable, sustainable permissible online gaming framework. So, we will do that and we will go back to the GST Council and maybe request their consideration on the facts of the new regulatory framework,'' Chandrasekhar said.

Government levies GST based on recommendations of the GST Council. Online gaming players have shared that levying 28 per cent GST on Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) or the platform fee results in around 1,000 per cent increase in tax on the industry and cause irreversible damage to the USD 2.5 billion investments in the Indian online gaming startup ecosystem.

A group of 127 online gaming players, including All India Gaming Federation, WnZo, E-Gaming Federation, Games 24X7 etc in an open letter has said that over 1 lakh direct jobs have been created by them till date with the expectation that over 5 lakh direct and indirect jobs would be created by the sector by 2025.

However, the industry will have to consider massive layoffs in the aftermath of the decision on GST valuation which will have a direct impact on our youth and massive engineering talent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars in India: Auto Cos

Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars ...

 India
2
Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US growth giants

Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US ...

 United States
3
Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

 Mexico
4
Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space operators: Report

Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space op...

 was

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023