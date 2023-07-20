Left Menu

Relocate Manipur University students to other central varsities: Kuki students' body to UGC

An organisation representing Kuki students has written to the University Grants Commission UGC requesting it to relocate postgraduate and PhD scholars of the Manipur University and Dhanamanjuri University to other central universities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2023 20:08 IST | Created: 20-07-2023 20:07 IST
Relocate Manipur University students to other central varsities: Kuki students' body to UGC
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An organisation representing Kuki students has written to the University Grants Commission (UGC) requesting it to relocate postgraduate and PhD scholars of the Manipur University and Dhanamanjuri University to other central universities. The state has seen deadly sporadic violence since May 3. UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said the commission is yet to receive their request. ''In view of the prevailing situation where continuous violence is taking place in the state, the transfer of violence induced displaced students to other universities of their choice takes utmost precedence in order to ensure the continuity of their education. Otherwise their career and future can forever be derailed,'' the students' body said.

''In light of the facts and circumstances, it becomes empirical to explore possible means to mitigate the adverse affects of this unforseen and unfortunate event,” it said. The organisation said the Manipur University is no longer safe for them and it is impossible for them to go back. “We request you to explore alternative ways and means where scholars can be accommodated in other central universities across the country.'' Manipur has been witnessing ethnic clashes between the majority Meitei community, concentrated in the Imphal valley, and the tribal Kukis, occupying the hills. Over 160 people have been killed in the violence so far. The students' body has also requested the UGC that original education certificates be issued to all victims whose documents were destroyed in incidents of arson.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Indonesia's cassava push leaves bitter taste in Borneo rainforest

FEATURE-Indonesia's cassava push leaves bitter taste in Borneo rainforest

 Global
2
US STOCKS-Tesla, Netflix drag down S&P 500, Nasdaq

US STOCKS-Tesla, Netflix drag down S&P 500, Nasdaq

 United States
3
FOREX-Sterling takes a beating; dollar gains ground

FOREX-Sterling takes a beating; dollar gains ground

 Global
4
Sustainability and circular packaging to take centre-stage at PackPlus 2023 with over 250 exhibitors

Sustainability and circular packaging to take centre-stage at PackPlus 2023 ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023